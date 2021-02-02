Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 535.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 225.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 104.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 121,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $4.56 on Tuesday, reaching $207.23. 10,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,705. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.65. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $309,831.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,481.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

