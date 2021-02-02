Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 52.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

