Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. 9,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

