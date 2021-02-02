Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.
NYSE:KRC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. 9,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
