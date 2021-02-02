DeDora Capital Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.31. 12,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,214. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

