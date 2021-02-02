Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. 95,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,311. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. Rambus has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $37,997.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,249.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,452.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Rambus declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

