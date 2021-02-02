Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $114.46. The company had a trading volume of 790,807 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average is $108.20. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

