Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.60-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.456-18.128 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.22 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.60 to $3.80 EPS.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

