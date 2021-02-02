Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) Shares Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf comprises about 1.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAFE. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

RAFE traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

