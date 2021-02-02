Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Lifted by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 559,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 362,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,156. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

