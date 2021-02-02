RHS Financial LLC Purchases 16,582 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 72,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 171,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 15,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

