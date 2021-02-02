CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Shares of MA stock traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.68. 200,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total transaction of $29,406,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,576,029,263.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

