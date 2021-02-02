RHS Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 951,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 82,331 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 660,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 431,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,041,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,671. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

