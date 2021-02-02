RHS Financial LLC Sells 30,952 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,952 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 37,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,529. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

