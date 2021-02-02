10,627 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

GD traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.64. 21,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average is $147.78. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

