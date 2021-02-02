AMG National Trust Bank Has $6.79 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $32.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,933.52. 65,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,050. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,781.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,646.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

