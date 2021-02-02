Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,475 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $28.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,929.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,050. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,781.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,646.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.