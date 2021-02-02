AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.30. 5,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,966. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $96.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.