Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,800 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PLL stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,662. The company has a market capitalization of $725.67 million, a PE ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.