Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,800 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PLL stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,662. The company has a market capitalization of $725.67 million, a PE ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.