Wolf Group Capital Advisors Takes $292,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.45. 7,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

