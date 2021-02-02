Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,330,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38,593.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 204,933 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,732 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71.

