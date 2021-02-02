AMG National Trust Bank Sells 25,887 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,887 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,905,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.60. 634,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.