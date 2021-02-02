Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 2,062 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $209.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

