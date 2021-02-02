Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:RESN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 161,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,325. The company has a market capitalization of $357.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $79,940.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,888 shares of company stock valued at $392,209. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resonant by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Resonant by 180.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.