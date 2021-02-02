Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Capitalization Hits $792,133.58

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $792,133.58 and $61,291.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.60 or 0.00869360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.86 or 0.04923798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00014950 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

