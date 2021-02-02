Pundi X Hits Market Capitalization of $97.17 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $97.17 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.37 or 0.00818774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.89 or 0.04888746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

NPXS is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NPXSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.