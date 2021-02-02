Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 11,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

