BitScreener Token (BITX) Price Tops $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One BitScreener Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitScreener Token has a total market cap of $758,806.14 and approximately $3,550.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitScreener Token has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitScreener Token Token Profile

BITX is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 tokens. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitScreener Token

