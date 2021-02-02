iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lifted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. 3,924,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.