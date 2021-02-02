Stealth Hits One Day Volume of $24,049.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 79% higher against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $24,049.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018710 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,457,790 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.