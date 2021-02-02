InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

InflaRx stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,765. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173,361 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $9,609,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

