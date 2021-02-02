InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.31. 4,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.