Paradiem LLC Acquires Shares of 4,994 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

TSM stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.75. 249,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,627,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.