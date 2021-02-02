Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.75 ($77.35).

Separately, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Grenke AG (GLJ.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR GLJ traded down €1.78 ($2.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €39.18 ($46.09). 159,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Grenke AG has a twelve month low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a twelve month high of €104.40 ($122.82).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke AG (GLJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.