Paradiem LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,200,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 767,425 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,767,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 78,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

