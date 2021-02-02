Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.14

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 18380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Truist increased their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 40.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Green Plains by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $5,402,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Green Plains by 11.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $868,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

