Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $12.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,709. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.95 and a 200 day moving average of $246.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.54.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.