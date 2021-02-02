ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

COP opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

