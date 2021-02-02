QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s 10th Largest Position

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 720,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $84,829,000 after acquiring an additional 398,984 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 133,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,002. The stock has a market cap of $184.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.