Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,539 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after acquiring an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after acquiring an additional 221,671 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average is $133.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

