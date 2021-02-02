The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $39.81. 3,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

