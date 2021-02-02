Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 175,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 57,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.