Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 4,064 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.