PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

