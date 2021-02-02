Credit Suisse Group Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to $42.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,436. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

