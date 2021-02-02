Wolf Group Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,299 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

