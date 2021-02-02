Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America comprises approximately 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,677 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $45,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $31,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 248,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 319,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 84,376 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $155.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.