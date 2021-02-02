Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.4% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

VT stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,584. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $96.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

