iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Insight 2811 Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,277. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

