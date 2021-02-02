Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $137.47 and last traded at $132.58, with a volume of 17313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.04.

The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

