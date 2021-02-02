Insight 2811 Inc. Takes Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, hitting $410.40. 38,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.97 and a 200-day moving average of $357.47. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $426.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

